Suspect arrested in El Paso firefighter hit & run

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A person was arrested in connection to a hit and run crash that seriously injured an El Paso firefighter earlier this month, according to police.

The El Paso Police Department announced Tuesday evening that special traffic investigators along with U.S. Marshals fugitive task officers were able to locate the driver and take them into custody.

EPPD did not immediately name the suspect or release details on the arrest.

Firefighter Armando Lopez was responding to a traffic accident on Feb. 12 on Transmountain Road near Resler when he was struck by an SUV or pickup truck. The vehicle left the scene without stopping, police said.

According a GoFundMe page, Lopez is also a nurse. An update posted last week said he was in stable condition and continues to improve.

