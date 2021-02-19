Suspect arrested in auto parts theft from business on Montana

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a theft at an auto parts yard on Montana Avenue in early February.

Detectives and deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tomas Rocha on Wednesday for criminal trespass. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

According to the EPCSO, auto parts were stolen from an auto parts yard on Montana Avenue on Feb. 5. Deputies found Rocha hiding in an empty trailer on the auto parts business property.

Rocha was taken into custody after an investigation at his residence following a warrant for theft of property greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000.