EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Alamogordo Police Department arrested 20-year-old Whitney Joseph III of Alamogordo on March 31, 2023, and charged him with 18 counts of criminal sexual assault in the 4th degree of a child (13 to 16 years of age).

A call made to the Police Department in the early hours of March 31 prompted the investigation that led to Joseph’s arrest. They responded to the 800 block of Arapaho Trail.

Additional charges include one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Joseph had been arrested in September 2022 and charged with more than 20 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor in the second degree and other charges, including contributing to the delinquency of a minor and tampering with evidence.