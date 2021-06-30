Supreme Court declines to end a federal government temporary ban on evictions

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a man walks in front of a For Rent sign in a window of a residential property in San Francisco. The Biden administration on Friday, May 7, 2021, announced the allocation of $21.6 billion to provide emergency rental assistance to help prevent evictions of people who lost jobs during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a five to four decision, the Supreme Court declined to end a federal government temporary ban on evictions.

The Biden Administration extended the ban on evictions until the end of July.

In May a district court ruled that the CDC didn’t have the authority to place the ban, but the judge put his order on hold.

Justice Kavanaugh sided with Justices Sotomayor, Bryer, Kagen, and Chief Justice Roberts in upholding the ban on evictions.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development said at the end of march some 6.4 million American households were behind on their rent.