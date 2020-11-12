Support local: Women-owned local business makes ‘food art’ ready to be gifted

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fig & Brie opened in January, giving El Pasoans the chance to gift themselves or others with charcuterie, snacks designed on a wooden board to look like works of art.

Samantha Encomo, owner of Fig & Brie, explains charcuterie as simply ‘meat and cheese boards’ that she had started making as a hobby, but turned into a business this year.

Samantha putting finishing touches to one of her creations

“It’s an experience. They’ll get the box, they can enjoy it with wine, have their own little date night. I love taking a picnic box, watching a movie, starting a glass of wine,” said Encomo, explaining why people are drawn to the plates.

She said that when the business had taken off earlier this year, she never expected so much support from the community, especially during the pandemic.

“It exceeded our expectations, with the support of El Paso, we’ve been actually able to open our brick and mortar,” said Encomo.

‘Fig & Brie” wine – a recent addition to their menu

She takes online orders and offers delivery or pick up, even though she had just moved into her first store, but doesn’t plan on officially opening until later on.

To create her boards, she partners up with other local businesses that contribute to her designs with custom-made food like cookies or bread.

Samantha presenting the new Christmas box ready to be filled with delicious snacks

This year, her Halloween-themed boxes sold out quickly, so she started to prepare for Thanksgiving and Christmas special boards and boxes.

“I have a great team with me,” said Encomo about her family, which helps her with making custom-made wooden boards and offers advice.

Her cousin lives in Dallas, where they have started the business as well.

“There has been this culture shift where people are supporting more local. It’s become a thing, which I love because I feel like if you’re going to support someone, why not your neighbor?” Encomo said.

Latest Headlines