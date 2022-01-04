Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program (SNAP) will receive $307m + in emergency food benefits to cover January

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $307 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of January.

It is expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households.

“This emergency SNAP support will ensure more than 1.5 million families can continue to put food on the table. Thanks to the USDA for their continued collaboration with HHSC to provide healthy meals to Texans across the state.” greg abbott, governor of texas

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by January 31.

The emergency January allotments are in addition to the more than $5.4 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

