Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program (SNAP) will receive $307m + in emergency food benefits to cover January

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $307 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of January.
It is expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households.
HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by January 31.
The emergency January allotments are in addition to the more than $5.4 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.