Superior HealthPlan donates funds, disaster kits to YMCA El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Superior HealthPlan donates funds and 450 disaster kits to the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region (YWCA) in response to COVID-19.

According to a release, the donations will support the organization’s efforts to provide quality childcare services to essential workers.

The donation will help first responders, doctors, nurses and others who must continue to work during this time.

“As a result of school closures due to COVID-19, there is an even greater need to provide childcare for thousands of people across the El Paso area,” said Mark Sanders, President, and CEO of Superior. “YWCA El Paso is helping to fill that gap by not only remaining open but expanding the number of children they can serve. That’s why we’re proud to offer them our support during this time of need.”

Childcare services at the YWCA provide fun, engaging and educational programming for children across four El Paso locations.

“Our fellow El Pasoans are working hard to keep our city operational, healthy and safe, and our goal is to support them by providing childcare to those who need it,” said Sylvia Acosta, Ph.D., CEO of YWCA. “We are so grateful to have the support of Superior HealthPlan and for the resources they have provided to make our work possible.”

Tutors will be available on-site during this time to assist with any distance-learning assignments for school-aged children, according to the release.