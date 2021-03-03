‘Super Seniors’ registration event and VA walk-ins on Thursday

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – University Medical Center is once again opening their ‘Super Seniors’ registration portal for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting tomorrow, Thursday, at 9 a.m., residents 70-years-old and older can sign up on UMC’s website or call the appointment line at (915) 200-2700.

1,000 appointments will be made available online and another 1,000 via telephone.

As always both registrations will automatically close when available appointments have been exhausted.

Also, the VA Medical Center will be hosting their second COVID-19 walk-in even tomorrow, Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Enrolled veterans of the El Paso VA who are 65-years and older can head to the main facility located on North Piedras.

The center has 150 vaccines available. Workers will automatically schedule your vaccination when you go. Veterans will be asked to wear a mask and bring their VA issued ID.