EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Super Bowl Sunday is almost upon us, and local breweries in El Paso want to be a part of your watch party.

Breweries like Dead Beach, Tin Man, and El Paso Brewing company are looking forward to Sunday and will be featuring beer to go this year as a way for local beer brands to expand. There is more flexibility that local breweries provide and now rival commercial operations.

For El Paso Brewing Company co-owner Evelyn Vigo, they will be providing everything from growlers, cans, and other products for customers to take home.

“Your able to come in and get your four packs, your six packs, whatever you like we have a big variety of beers here that you can choose from.”

Tin Man will also be providing beer to go this year as they have done previously. They will also be welcoming fans inside their locations and you can even bring your furry friend. If you are in a pinch, they also have a drive thru for those who still want a beer.

Supporting local is important for all breweries but for Dead Beach marketing director Veronica Hernandez, its about connecting the locals.

“Its always a great idea to support local all of the beers we brew here are in house are made by the hands of El Pasoans for El Pasoans and you know its a small business so anytime you can buy a small business we totally encourage it come taste the true flavors of El Paso”

There is one last bonus, when the game is over, you can still bring back your growlers to refill with your new favorite drink.

