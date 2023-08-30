EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso got a neat astronomical treat Wednesday night as a Super Blue Moon illuminated the region.

When the Moon is at or near its closest point to Earth at the same time as it is full, it is called a “super moon,” according to NASA.

A blue moon is the term for when we see the full moon twice in a single month.

So, both events lined up this time around, giving us this incredible view!

Weather Watcher Jaime Arrieta

Weather Watcher Gilbert Guillen

Weather Watcher Fernando Lucero.

Weather Watcher Jose Sariñana

Weather Watcher Joe Lopez

The last time a super blue moon appeared was Jan. 31, 2018, and the next won’t occur until Jan. 31, 2037, according to NASA.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.