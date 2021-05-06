Sunset Wellness Mixer set for tonight promotes healthy and active lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In an effort to help the community stay active and healthy, District 5 City Rep. Isabel Salcido is hosting an interactive program this weekend.

The Sunset Wellness Mixer, in conjunction with Live Active El Paso, will have this event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Cleveland Square Park.

The event will feature free yoga, a motivational guest speaker and free COVID-19 vaccines. There will also be health fitness and well booths. People can participate in the ultimate relay race and get health giveaways.

Make sure you visit live active ep for more events.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.