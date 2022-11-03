EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Todd Fincher and his 4-year-old filly, Slammed, will run in the Breeders cup in Lexington Kentucky this weekend. Fincher and Slammed qualified for the race by winning the Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes.

Fincher is a Sunland Park trainer who has been training for over 25 years and was previously a jockey for 10 years. He has another horse, Senor Buscador, who will also be at the race this weekend.

“One special thing, slammed is a New Mexico bred which is unheard of for a New Mexico bred to be that quality and be able to run in a prestigious race like this.” Todd Fincher, Trainer

Slammed is owned by Brad and Suzanne King and Barbabra Coleman but was bred by Fincher and Brad King.

The Breeders cup will be simulcast at Sunland Park here in El Paso with doors opening at 8 a.m. on Saturday Nov., 5.

