EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Todd Fincher and his 4-year-old filly, Slammed, will run in the Breeders cup in Lexington Kentucky this weekend. Fincher and Slammed qualified for the race by winning the Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes.
Fincher is a Sunland Park trainer who has been training for over 25 years and was previously a jockey for 10 years. He has another horse, Senor Buscador, who will also be at the race this weekend.
Slammed is owned by Brad and Suzanne King and Barbabra Coleman but was bred by Fincher and Brad King.
The Breeders cup will be simulcast at Sunland Park here in El Paso with doors opening at 8 a.m. on Saturday Nov., 5.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag brunch
- Nets suspend Kyrie Irving after ‘failure to disavow antisemitism’
- Billions pumped into program to help combat higher winter heating costs
- SISD holds Career Awareness Showcase for grades four through 8
- Sunland Park trainer goes to Breeders’ Cup with New Mexico Filly
- US leaders worry about escalation after North Korea fires missiles