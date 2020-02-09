Sunland Park This Week: February 8

Breaking News
by: Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino

SUNLAND PARK, NM — A recap on 3-year-old races around the country and the bearing they may have on the upcoming Sunland Derby. At Santa Anita, Thousand Words won the Robert B. Lewis making the 3-year-old colt a Sunland Derby prospect. At Aqueduct, Max Player pulled a mild upset in the 2020 Withers and Tiz The Law took the Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream Park, making both potential prospects for this year’s Sunland Derby.

At Sunland Park, the focus is now on Saturday’s card featuring the La Coneja Stakes for fillies and mares and on Sunday’s Winsham Lad Handicap which will be headlined by impressive opening day winner Pendleton.

