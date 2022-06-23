SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) – The Sunland Park Police Department is investigating an unattended death. No other details have been provided.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pop up storms expected this weekend
- One person stabbed in Socorro, injuries non-life threatening
- UTEP football pushing the limits in summer workouts
- Sunland Park Police Department investigating dead body found
- Florida man tried to bring gun, extra ammo into Disney, deputies say
- Details of EPISD’s approved pay raises and budgeting for 2022-’23