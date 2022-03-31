EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Javier Guerra, Sunland Park Police Department Chief, has been put on administrative leave due to allegations of battery between Guerra and an individual “who was in Sunland Park Police Department custody,” according to the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) Investigation Bureau.

The alleged incident occurred on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Below is a statement from NMSP:

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating allegations of battery involving the Sunland Park Police chief and an individual who was in Sunland Park Police Department custody. This investigation remains active and ongoing, as Investigation Bureau agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. At the completion of the investigations, investigative findings will be shared with the Third Judicial District Attorney. Officer Dusty Franco, Public Information Officer, New Mexico State Police

Guerra has been Police Chief of the Sunland Park Police Department since 2017.

