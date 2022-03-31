EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Javier Guerra, Sunland Park Police Department Chief, has been put on administrative leave due to allegations of battery between Guerra and an individual “who was in Sunland Park Police Department custody,” according to the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) Investigation Bureau.
The alleged incident occurred on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Below is a statement from NMSP:
Guerra has been Police Chief of the Sunland Park Police Department since 2017.
