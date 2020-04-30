Sunland Park Mall set to reopen on May 4

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- El Paso County's "Stay at Home" order will officially expire Thursday, and more businesses are set to reopen this Friday.

Now that Governor Greg Abbott has given Texans the green light to slowly start to re-open for business, KTSM wanted to know how El Paso feels about that and what plans hospitals have in place as more people will begin to leave their homes.​"We all haven't been tested yet. We don't know who has it and who doesn't. So with having people go out and about and be together again. I feel like it's just going to spread it a lot faster and it'll just be the second wave of this whole pandemic," El Pasoan Andrea Betancourt shared.

With the stay at home order set to expire Thursday at midnight, some El Pasoans said they're feeling uneasy about it.​"We're not completely sure as a county yet, and I don't know if we're necessarily ready. I think Texas should've waited off to see how all counties had everything before they said or did anything about it," El Pasoan Mirasda Marquez said, "So as of right now I'm just kind of nervous still going to see what goes forward with everything."​ ​

Andrea Betancourt works at a local grocery store, and said maintaining a clean and safe environment will continue to be a priority for both customers and employees, "Sometimes I feel like they do feel bothered when we do tell them to wear gloves or just to be careful and not be near one another, but it's for their health and mine. Not just because we want to bother or make them feel uncomfortable."​​KTSM reached out to area hospitals for their plans. Below are the following statements.

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare:"We have been closely monitoring the dynamic shifts of the COVID-19 pandemic in our community and have been working to prepare a thoughtful and measured approach to re-introduce non-COVID patient care services at Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare facilities when the timing was appropriate to do so. With Governor Abbott's recent executive order modifying previous restrictions on surgeries and procedures, combined with statewide data indicating that the growth rate of the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has slowed and the number of COVID-related hospitalizations has plateaued, we consulted with physicians about the medical needs of their patients, and we have made the decision to resume non-emergent, clinically necessary elective procedures and surgeries in Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare facilities beginning on Monday, April 27. Scheduling for these procedures can start immediately."

University Medical Center: ​"The success of flattening or slowing the growth of the curve of coronavirus infections is largely due to El Pasoans staying home and practicing social distancing. By keeping the amount of infected El Pasoans to a minimum, we are able to provide the best possible care to all of our patients, whether they are COVID-19 patients or otherwise in our care."​

The Hospitals of Providence:Our hospitals continue monitoring information from federal, state and local public health agencies for current information on the coronavirus (COVID-19). Our hospital has taken the appropriate steps, and we have trained professionals and the necessary equipment to react accordingly.