Sunland Park Mall set to reopen on May 4

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Mall is set to reopen its doors to the public Monday, May 4 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, the mall will begin operating Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, with individual tenants reopening dates varying.
Mall officials say the shopping center will continue focusing on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone, this includes implementing additions to its Code of Conduct effective immediately.
The new added guidelines for guests include:
- Practicing social distancing and staying at least 6 feet from other people.
- Covering their mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended.
- Not gathering in groups.
- Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.
- Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.
Officials say the mall’s already rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will continue, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread, locating alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers in highly-trafficked areas for the public use, meeting with housekeeping on a daily basis and monitoring hand sanitizing product supply to ensure all units are stocked.
“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests,” said Kelley Baker, General Manager, at Sunland Park Mall. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19.”
In an effort to help the community during these unprecedented times, the mall began a partnership with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank back on April 10 to become a drive-thru Mega Pantry Distribution site.
For three weeks, each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.mEl Paso residents and families in need had the opportunity to visit the town center to pick up an emergency food box. According to the release, on April 24 alone, the non-profit organization was able to distribute 2,000 boxes of food to 1,600 cars.
For more information about Sunland Park Mall and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit Sunland Park Mall on social media or at www.sunlandparkmall.com.