EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Holiday Market is a pop-up shop located in Sunland Park Mall and will be open through Christmas. The store sells holiday decor, gifts, and toys.

The holiday themed store is one of ten of its kind across the United States. The owner, who is from Washington State has previously hosted holiday vendor markets but has not opened a retail store until now. Store manager, Ray Lucero says the market is unique and has something to offer for everyone.

“We have a lot of toys that are kind of retro and I’m always surprised when kids come in, the younger kids know what they are, and it surprises me.” Ray Lucero

In addition to the store itself, there will be vendor markets every weekend starting Nov.19. 2022, through Christmas. The vendors will be set up in the common area outside of the store.

For more information, you can visit The Holiday Market’s website.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store