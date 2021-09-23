Sunland Park Mall hosting donation drive for survivors of intimate partner violence and human trafficking

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With one in three women and one in four men experiencing intimate partner abuse, Sunland Park Mall is hosting a donation drive during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month to help survivors.
The donation drive will benefit La Posada Home.
People can donate at the Mall Office inside Sunland Park Mall between 8am to 5pm from September 21 to October 7.
La Posada Home offers safe shelter, confidential services, and housing assistance to people in crisis pursuant to domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.
Below is a list of needed items requested for donation:
- Cooking oil
- Twin sheets sets
- Pillow cases
- Pillows
- Twin comforters
- Curtains
- Plastic wrap
- Spoons and forks
- Baby wipes
- Toilet brushes
- Shower curtains
- Bath mats
- All purpose cleaning detergent
- Laundry detergent
- Dish soap
- Degreaser
- Bathroom cleaner
- Window cleaner
- Dust pans
- Disinfectant spray
- Scrubbing sponges
- Buckets
- Oven cleaner
- Storage bags
- Aluminum foil
- Furniture polish
- Kitchen cleaner
- Mops
- Brooms
- Bleach
- Trash bags
- Steel scrubbers
- Dishcloths
- Napkins
- Paper towels
- Can openers
- Kitchen towels
