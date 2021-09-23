Sunland Park Mall hosting donation drive for survivors of intimate partner violence and human trafficking

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With one in three women and one in four men experiencing intimate partner abuse, Sunland Park Mall is hosting a donation drive during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month to help survivors.

The donation drive will benefit La Posada Home.

People can donate at the Mall Office inside Sunland Park Mall between 8am to 5pm from September 21 to October 7.

La Posada Home offers safe shelter, confidential services, and housing assistance to people in crisis pursuant to domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

Below is a list of needed items requested for donation:

Cooking oil

Twin sheets sets

Pillow cases

Pillows

Twin comforters

Curtains

Plastic wrap

Spoons and forks

Baby wipes

Toilet brushes

Shower curtains

Bath mats

All purpose cleaning detergent

Laundry detergent

Dish soap

Degreaser

Bathroom cleaner

Window cleaner

Dust pans

Disinfectant spray

Scrubbing sponges

Buckets

Oven cleaner

Storage bags

Aluminum foil

Furniture polish

Kitchen cleaner

Mops

Brooms

Bleach

Trash bags

Steel scrubbers

Dishcloths

Napkins

Paper towels

Can openers

Kitchen towels

