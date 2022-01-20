Sunland Park First Responders rescue injured woman near Mt. Cristo Rey

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman is in the hospital after falling almost 15 feet into a drainage area at the base of Mount Cristo Rey.

According to Sunland Park Fire and Police, crews were sent to Mt. Cristo Rey and Anapra Road, on a mountain rescue call Thursday morning.

Crews found the woman at the bottom of a draw, with what emergency crews identified as ‘lower extremity injuries.’

Sunland Park first responders used the specialized ‘stokes basket’ to get the woman out of the drainage area and transported her to the hospital.

Officials have not released any other information on the woman’s condition.

Photos courtesy Sunland Park Fire and Police/Facebook

