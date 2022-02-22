EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sunland Park Fire Department is looking for firefighters to join their forces after experiencing a shortage of personnel for the past couple of years.

Fire Chief Daniel Medrano explained the department has been very efficient despite being understaffed, however more firefighters will allow them “to serve their community as best as possible.”

New staff will also help distribute the workload which has been taxing for current firefighters who often have to pick up overtime shifts, he said.

They currently have 5 firefighters on duty 24/7 which does not align with the numbers recommended by the National Fire Protection Association.

“A two story dwelling should have 14 firefighters to attack that fire, but as we get to strip malls, apartment complexes, warehouses, those numbers will go up,” said Chief Medrano.

Minimum requirements for applicants are having passed Firefighter I and II, Hazmat operations and EMT operations.

You can apply in person at the Sunland Park City Hall at 1000 Mcnutt Road or online.

