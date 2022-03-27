EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After two years, the Sunland Park Derby returns with thousands of fans in attendance to watch the day’s races.

All eyes were on the race that would determine would would be riding off to the Kentucky Derby.

Jaci Marx, executive director of marketing at Sunland Park Racetrack said that welcoming back fans to the races was an exciting build up.

“And the Sunland Derby itself its like a free ticket if they win the derby today its a free ticket to the Kentucky Derby so I would say its pretty exciting especially after waiting for so long.”

The races brought in many fans including ones who have been coming in year prior and were excited to come back after the hiatus.

Robert Brandmeyer has been attending for over 3 years now and is enjoying being out in the open.

“Its just nice atmosphere you know you don’t have to wear a mask as much but some people do, not a lot of people but its just nice to be open, its nice to get out of the house.”

The races even brought in fans who haven’t previously attend. Chris Stuart brought his kids out for a family day and was actually surprised with the races going on.

“I just got on the website saw that there was a race today, I didnt know it was a big one, decided to do something with the kids.”

Even so all eyes were on the big race today and it did not disappoint, fans were just excited to be able to spend time with each once again.

