SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) – Sunland Park Fire Department (SPFD) officials responded to a Friday afternoon wreck involving three vehicles, including a semi-truck.

According to the SPFD Facebook page, the wreck happened around 5 p.m., along the 400 block of McNutt, near the entrance to Mount Cristo Rey.

One of the three vehicles ended up under the trailer of a semi-truck. Officials say one person was extricated from a vehicle and sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

All lanes of McNutt are closed as crews clean up the wreck and officials try to determine what caused the crash.

New Mexico State Police are investigating the wreck.

Photo courtesy SPFD/Facebook

Photo courtesy SPFD/Facebook

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store