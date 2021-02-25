Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino to reopen March 5th

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials from Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino tell KTSM they will be back in business on March 5th.

This after almost a year of being closed due to COVID-19, officials say the casino received the green light from the Governor of New Mexico to reopen for the first time since March 15, 2020.

“Per the February 24, 2021, Health Order Issued by the State of New Mexico, Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino has been approved to reopen to the public at 25% capacity,” said Ethan Linder the Director of Marketing for Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino.

Linder adds that per the public health order in the state there will be no indoor dining but the slots will be open and wagering on horses can be done via simulcast.

Officials say they are hiring for many positions and if you are interested you can call 575-874-5200 and ask to speak with Human Resources.