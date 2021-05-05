Sun Metro wants your feedback to improve transit service

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Sun Metro wants your feedback for proposed modifications to bus fares.

Sun Metro is will be hosting four virtual town halls to capture this feedback. In order to improve transit service Sun Metro is exploring to modify its current fare structure to be able to support system investments. The reviewing of its fares is part of a fare equity analysis to ensure its services and fares are equitable to all populations in the community, including low-income families and minorities.

The virtual town hall sessions are scheduled as follows:

5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 12

11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 13

5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 19

6:00 p.m., Thursday, May 20

The public may access the town halls via:

Zoom link: tinyurl.com/SunMetroFares

Or by dialing (915) 233-0020 (no participant code needed)

Attendees may request an ADA accommodation by dialing (915) 212-3333 in advance of meetings

“We encourage the community to participate in these town halls because this is the first time in years that Sun Metro is looking at making changes to its fare structure. This public engagement process will allow our customers to learn about the fare modifications we are considering while giving the public a platform to share their thoughts on the proposed changes,” said Sun Metro Managing Director Ellen Smyth.

Those unable to attend a town hall, may learn more about the proposed fare modifications by contacting Sun Metro’s Customer Service Center at (915) 212-3333 or online at contact.sunmetro.net/.

For more information about Sun Metro services, visit sunmetro.net.

