Sun Metro to stage streetcar derailment training on Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Sunday, personnel with the Sun Metro Streetcar will conduct a full-scale emergency response exercise to test the preparedness of the streetcar system.

The exercise will take place between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Downtown Transit Center, 601 S. Santa Fe St. The training will simulate a streetcar derailment to allow Sun Metro personnel to test their response and protocols.

“These drills play an important role in ensuring streetcar staff are ready when faced with these unique emergency situations,” said Sun Metro Managing Director Ellen Smyth.

Throughout the course of the drill, there will be streetcar personnel on site at the Downtown Transit Center. Residents, pedestrians and motorists are advised that this is only a drill and to use caution when traveling along and near the area.

A minimum of two drills are required annually by the Federal Transit Administration. This is the first, full-scale field exercise for the El Paso Streetcar.

For more information about the El Paso Streetcar, visit sunmetro.net or call (915) 212-3333.

