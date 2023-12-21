EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sun Metro is unveiling 10 new fixed route buses. Starting in early 2024, these new buses will replace units in the existing fleet that have outlasted their useful service.

This purchase was approved by the City Council recently as part of Sun Metro’s strategic efforts to improve transit services by elevating the passenger experience. Along with existing amenities, the new units include new monitors and updated features to aid in ensuring that all passengers can enter with ease.

To learn more about Sun Metro, call (915) 212-3333 or visit www.SunMetro.net.