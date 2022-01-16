Sun Metro to empty decommissioned compressed natural gas fuel tanks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crews today, January 16, 2022, will empty Sun Metro’s decommissioned compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel tanks at the Union Depot in downtown. The work is expected to be complete on the same day.

The remaining natural gas to be purged from the tanks will not be released into the atmosphere. Servicing the tanks may result in an odor of gas in the area near the Union Depot due to the mercaptan, an additive added to natural gas to give it a distinctive odor since natural gas is odorless.

