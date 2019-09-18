Sun Metro set to deactivate two dozen Sunday service routes

A CNG-fueled 35-foot New Flyer bus in service with Sun Metro CNG in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sun Metro is deactivating more than two-dozen Sunday service routes as they introduce two new Brio Systems – Alameda and Dyer – to the public transit system.

Alameda and Dyer will be the second and third corridor systems to be activated. Mesa Brio launched in 2014. Brio provides riders with improved speed and reliability through traffic signal prioritization for its buses and offers upgraded amenities such as free WiFi, enhanced pedestrian pathways and lighting, and new branded and landscaped stations.

Sun Metro will implement schedule adjustments to existing routes to improve efficiencies and minimize the duplication of services as a result of the new Brio services

The schedule adjustments and service improvements will become effective Sunday, September 22, 2019.

To boost community awareness about the changes Sun Metro will have information booths at all transit centers and will host two community meetings.

Information Booth Dates:

September 16-20 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all Sun Metro Transit Centers to reach weekday riders

September 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all Sun Metro Transit Center to reach weekend customers

September 23–27 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Downtown Transit Center & Eastside Transit Center to reinforce schedule changes

Community Meeting Dates:

September 17 at 6 p.m. at the Northgate Transit Center, 9347 Diana Drive

September 18 at 6 p.m. at the Mission Valley Transit Center, 9065 Dyer

The impacted routes are Routes 3, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 51, 52, 53, 55, 58, 60, 61, 62, 63, 66, 71, 72, 73, 74, Alameda Brio, and Dyer Brio.