Sun Metro remains Eastside Transit Center in honor of Aug. 3 victim

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun Metro Eastside Transit Center in El Paso, Texas has been renamed after one of the victims in the Walmart mass shooting that happened on August 3, 2019.

Arturo “Tury” Benavides was a retired Sun Metro driver and a former U.S. Army veteran.

Photo of Arturo “Tury” Benavides

On Saturday morning, Sun Metro and City officials held a special renaming ceremony in honor of Benavides. Officials unveiled a special plaque to commemorate the event.

“I think he would be proud,” said Adrian Pizana, the nephew of Benavides. He wouldn’t just be proud of himself, but also for my aunt who now has a legacy here to visit. And for others to get to visit on his behalf and for his name to carry on you know after he’s gone now.”

Benavides worked for Sun Metro for over 20 years.

23 people died in the 2019 mass shooting at Walmart.

The City of El Paso is holding a series of events on the anniversary of the horrific tragedy.

