Sun Metro offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine sites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sun Metro is offering free rides to people traveling to get their COVID-19 vaccine, effective today.

Riders must show proof of their appointment to get a free ride. LIFT passengers who have scheduled appointments to get vaccinated will need to pre-schedule their pick-up and drop-off accordingly.

Free rides will be offered to these sites:

El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano Dr.

El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza

West Side Vaccination Site, 7400 High Ridge Dr. (Super Seniors, i.e., individuals 75 years old and older)

“Offering free rides supports the City’s goals of getting all El Pasoans vaccinated as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” said Sun Metro Managing Director Ellen Smyth. “Getting to COVID-19 vaccination sites should be easily accessible through public transportation services, eliminating barriers for all members of our community.”

For more information about Sun Metro, visit sunmetro.net or call (915) 212-3333.