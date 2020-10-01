Sun Metro implementing temporary service changes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sun Metro will implement temporary service modifications to its transit operations, effective Sunday.

The changes are part of Sun Metro’s continuous evaluation of ridership patterns.

Routes 1 and 11 will be temporarily deactivated due to low or no ridership. These routes are expected to return later this year, when the demand for public transit is expected to increase.

Route 70 will be temporary deactivated until the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) resumes in-person classes.

In addition, Sunland Park, NM Route 83 will now be serviced by the South Central Regional Transit District (SCRTD) through the City of Sunland Park and Doña Ana County, as the funding previously provided to Sun Metro for the route is set to expire.

The routes to be temporarily deactivated include:

Route 1Eastside Express

Alternate routes: 53, 59, 72, 74

Route 11: Mesita via Kern Place

Alternate routes: 10, 14, 15

Route 70: University Express

Alternate routes:  14, 15, 59, Mesa Brio

Route 83: Sunland Park, NM via McNutt

Will be deactivated due to end of grant funding.

The public is reminded that social distancing and face covering guidelines still apply when riding. For more information about Sun Metro, visit sunmetro.net or call (915) 212-3333.

