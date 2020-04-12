Sun Metro encourages some residents to take advantage of LIFT services

1  of  2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sun Metro is strongly encouraging El Pasoans who use wheelchairs, canes, walkers, and other mobility devices to schedule rights through LIFT services as an added transportation option and safety measure against the spread of COVID-19.

According to Sun Metro, the bus service will continue adapting and implementing stronger security guidelines for the safety of passengers and operators. The change is intended to limit interaction and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In order to do so, Sun Metro is encouraging passengers who usually take fixed-routes to schedule rides by contacting LIFT services. Registration is not required. The services are free and should be used only for essential travel, such as to purchase groceries or medications, attend medical appointments or get to work if they are deemed essential employees.

LIFT Call-In Services

Passengers MUST contact Sun Metro LIFT Services at least (1) one day before their desired scheduled pick up time through the following options: 

Passengers displaying COVID-19 symptoms or who are COVID-19 positive should not ride Sun Metro fixed route. Passengers with disabilities who have COVID-19 symptoms may call the LIFT for special accommodations.

For more information about Sun Metro, visit sunmetro.net or call (915) 212-3333.

