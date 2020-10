EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As many El Paso small businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, one Downtown shoe cobbler is getting a little help from the community after going viral on social media.

El Pasoan Jaime Rodriguez has been fixing shoes for 64 years, starting when he was just 8 years old. He said that lately, few people have been stopping by his small shop located on Mesa Street in Downtown.