EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sun Metro officials share that they are adding new strategic efforts to “improve their services and stimulate the local economy.”

“Sun Metro is a lifeline to our community. It supports jobs, gets people to work and essential destinations, provides workforce mobility, and fosters business growth along transit routes,” said Ellen Smyth, City of El Paso Chief Transit and Field Operations Officer.

Officials share that the efforts are to improve its transit system, grow ridership back to pre-pandemic levels, and stimulate the economy by adding routes, improving connectivity, increasing frequency, and pursuing competitive funding opportunities.

The service modifications and other improvements will take effect Sunday, June 26, 2022.

According to Sun Metro officials, their strategic recovery efforts is supported by its aggressive pursuit of competitive funding. This month, the Federal Transit Administration awarded Sun Metro a $450,000 grant award from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Transit officials say the funds will help conduct a study to enhance transit services via cost-effective methods designed to attract new users, stimulate economic activity and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the effects of climate change.

Additionally, for the first time ever, Sun Metro will be running its Brio lines on Sundays. The Brio system introduced in 2014 with the Mesa route, a rapid transit service.

Sunday service will be added to the Mesa, Alameda and Dyer Brio schedules starting June 26.

Sun Metro customers can visit www.SunMetro.net or call the Customer Service Center at (915) 212-3333 to learn more about these transit recovery efforts.

