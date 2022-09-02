EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discounted fare offered by Sun Metro will increase by 20 cents and will be effective on Oct. 1.

After 25 years, Sun Metro’s new discounted bus fare for seniors and people with disabilities will be 50 cents. The standard bus fare is $1.50, and it will remain unchanged. The new 50-cent fare will also apply to LIFT customers if they choose to ride Sun Metro’s Fixed Route. Previously, there was no charge to LIFT customers for riding the Fixed Route service. LIFT fare for LIFT service will remain at $2.50 per trip. A 30 day grace period will be implemented to allow Sun Metro to inform riders about the modification for the senior and disabled discount. The fare modification is part of Sun Metro’s Strategic Recovery Plan.

“Sun Metro hasn’t modified its discounted fares for seniors and people with disabilities in more than two decades. This means reduced fares have not been keeping pace with rising operational costs, which has hindered public transit service. This fare modification, while an increase, remains substantially lower than our standard fare, which will allow Sun Metro to protect our most vulnerable populations while also working to address the public transit service demands.” Ellen Smyth, City of El Paso Chief Transit Operations Officer.

Sun Metro customers can visit Sun Metro or call the Customer Service Center at 015-212-3333 to learn more.

