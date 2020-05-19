Sun City sees large swarms of bugs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — From one day to the next they were everywhere.

Whether it’s inside your home or by your outdoor lights, there’s been an unusual amount of bugs across the Sun City.

Pest Control professionals say the demand is high for people wanting to get rid of the insects around their homes. Pest professionals say the swarms are caused by the heat, weeds, and overall climate. One of the most common bugs we’ve seen is the moth.

Although they may be everywhere, experts say they’re beneficial because they eat other bugs.

“Five out of 10 calls right now are for ants. That seems to be the major insect going around right now, but again right now, the major call is for the bugs and the springtails swarming at an all-time high right now. We haven’t had this type of call in quite a bit of years,” said Omar Martinez with Fulcrum Pest Control.

He says over the counter spray can also do the trick, but just be careful with other bugs that can bite or sting you.

Oh, and in case you were wondering El Paso, he says you shouldn’t be worried about the ‘Murder Hornet’ that’s been trending.