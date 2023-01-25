EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Art students in the Borderland are invited to showcase their work for the fourth year in a row for a chance to secure a college scholarship at the 2023 Sun City Portfolio Day at El Paso Community College.

The in-person event is taking place Thursday, Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the El Paso Community College Academic Service Center (Building A) located at 9050 Viscount Blvd.

At least 18 colleges/universities from across the country are expected to participate either at the event or virtually.

Participating students must either be a junior or senior in high school or a high school graduate looking to secure a spot in a college art program. Those attending charter schools or those who are homeschooled in the El Paso region are also welcome to participate.

Some of the participating programs include the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Texas Tech, the Carnegie Mellon School of Art, North Texas, UTSA, and VCU Art (Virginia Commonwealth University), in addition to local schools such as UTEP, NMSU, and EPCC.

More information on the event itself, participating institutions, and registration requirements can be found on the Sun City Portfolio Day website.

High school juniors are expected to provide six completed works, while seniors and college students should be prepared to showcase at least eight completed pieces.

A sketchbook will count as just one work and should include reflections, planning pages, and research, if applicable.

Students should also have an idea of a particular field or area of interest they would like to study further when interacting with representatives from the various colleges/universities.