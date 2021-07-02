Sun City Craft Beer Festival returns to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sun City Craft Beer Festival, El Paso’s largest craft beer event, will once again be held in Downtown El Paso in September.

The festival features more than 170 local and regional craft beers, an indoor Sports Bar and Liquor Lounge, and an upgraded V.I.P. Experience.

The festival said attendees will get a commemorative mug (while supplies last) to taste craft beers and ciders.

“Sunday Funday” will include special entertainment, a Bloody Mary bar, beer-mosas and more. Other entertainment includes the Game Zone, live music from local bands, vendors, and photo opportunities.

“We are really happy and excited for this year’s festival,” festival creator Nahum Avila said. “We can’t wait to see everyone back and enjoy a couple of cold ones together. We want this year to be the biggest and most fun for everyone. See you all soon!”

Sun City Craft Beer Festival will be on Saturday 18 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. (12 p.m. for V.I.P. ticketholders) and September 19 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (12 p.m. for V.I.P. ticketholders).

You must be 21 years and older to enter the festival. Pets are not allowed either.

Ticket Prices:

“Early Bird” General Admission (Limited Time Only) (Price Increase on August 1)

$25 1-Day G.A. Ticket – Saturday G.A. ticket and Sunday G.A. ticket includes access to the festival on the select day, ten 2-oz. samples of craft beer, the opportunity to purchase full beers and other beverages and a commemorative festival mug.

V.I.P. Ticket (V.I.P. ticket prices increase day of event)

$80 1-Day V.I.P. Ticket (limited quantity) – The Saturday V.I.P. ticket and Sunday V.I.P. ticket include items on the G.A. ticket plus, access to V.I.P. benefits on the select day which includes hosted V.I.P. exclusive craft beers and a meal in the V.I.P. Lounge. Only a limited amount of V.I.P. tickets are available; reserving early is recommended.

Designated Driver Ticket (Available at the door only)

$10 1-Day D.D. Ticket (limited quantity) – Designated Driver tickets include access to the festival and the free event features such as the Game Zone, brew lessons and live entertainment.

iHeartMedia sponsors Sun City Craft Beer Festival.

To buy your tickets go to suncitycraftbeerfest.com.