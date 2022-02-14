EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Borderland craft brewery is among a select group of independent breweries from across Texas honored for their brewing prowess.

The Texas Craft Brewers Guild awarded a gold medal to Sun City Brewing at the inaugural Texas Craft Brewers Guild Competition in Austin.

Sun City Brewing was honored for their ‘Sun Brewing Tripel’ Belgian Ale.

The non-profit trade association’s first statewide craft beer competition featured 81 medals being awarded to 57 small and independent breweries from across the Lone Star State.

Officials with Sun City Brewing Company shared that the Canutillo-based company has recently purchased an automated canning line, allowing them to deliver their beer all year.

