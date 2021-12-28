Sun Bowl’s Fan Fiesta cancelled

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The annual fan-favorite Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta has been cancelled, according to Sun Bowl Association officials.
Originally scheduled for December 30, at the El Paso Convention Center, the show would have featured bands from both schools, as well as cheerleaders, spirit squads and visitors. Officials add that some vendors also pulled out of the event.
Association officials promise that the Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta will return next year.
The 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is set for 10 a.m. (MT) on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at Sun Bowl Stadium with Washington State taking on Central Michigan.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.