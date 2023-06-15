EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Sun Bowl Association has announced they will be receiving 2023-24 Sun Court applications for one more week.

The new deadline for applications is at 3 p.m. Friday, June 23.

Applications are available online at sunbowl.org or can be picked up at the Sun Bowl Association (SBA) office located at 4150 Pinnacle Street, Suite 100.

The El Paso area will be represented by the city’s young women to serve as community ambassadors during all Sun Bowl events.

“The Sun Court has been an integral part of the Sun Bowl Association for over 85 years and they serve the purpose of being ambassadors for the Sun Bowl Association and the City of El Paso.,” Executive Director Bernie Olivas said. “We look forward to selecting the best possible candidates to fill the Sun Court and continuing this storied tradition.”

The association also mentions the Sun Court dates back to 1935 when organizers planned the event as a companion to the first Sun Bowl game.

Contestants are selected based on poise, personality, communication and interpersonal skills and the ability to demonstrate knowledge of El Paso and all SBA events. Participants must be full-time students at a college or university and in good academic standing.

SBA has released a list of eligibility requirements and rules for “All Sun Princess” applications. They are listed below: