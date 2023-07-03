EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Visit El Paso is inviting the community this summer to El Paso’s award-winning Mission Trail.

Visit El Paso will be partnering with the county, and will be offering monthly tours of Mission Valley on the first Friday of every month, starting on Friday, July 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

First Friday tours will take guests on a guided tour along Mission Valley and will visit local attractions and sites. Stops include Ysleta, Socorro, and San Elizario galleries and eateries.

Visit El Paso says a free shuttle service from Downtown El Paso to Mission Valley will be provided for each of the four scheduled tours. The schedule for each tour includes a 5:30 p.m. shuttle departure from the Convention Center, a 6 p.m. arrival to San Elizario Historic District, and a 9 p.m. departure from Mission Valley.

The following is the Mission Valley Tour schedule:

Friday, July 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, August 4 from 5:30pm to 9:30pm

Friday, September 1 from 5:30pm to 9:30pm

Friday, October 6 from 5:30pm to 9:30pm

Guests are encouraged to use Eventbrite to reserve their tickets and to board the tour shuttle.

Guests can also use their own personal transportation to arrive and park at Mission Valley and use the shuttle along the eight-stop route, according to Visit El Paso.