SLIDESHOW: Summer showers bring wildflower blooms, mountain greenery and flooded-out salt flats

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In 2021, the Borderland saw a number of storms that brought record rainfall to the area. June, July and August had plenty of moisture, with one July day seeing the 24th highest-ranked rainfall event in El Paso history.

According to KTSM 9 News Meteorologist Robert Bettes, “It has been an exceptionally wet year (so far) with 10.52 inches of rain at the airport since Jan. 1. Normal is only 5.42 inches so far. The vast majority of that rain has fallen after June 15, which is why the desert is so green.”

With the rains has come a renewed sense of appreciation for the natural beauty in and around the Borderland. Just a few weeks ago, small waterfalls were visible in the mountains of El Paso and Las Cruces. And while most are familiar with showy wildflower blooms in Central Texas, this year, El Paso’s Eastside is covered in showy wildflower blooms of its own.

From lush greenery on the mountains to flooded-out salt flats just a 1.5-hour drive away, Borderland residents are have been capturing the beauty of the high desert that surrounds them. Check out the slideshow below to see the natural side of El Paso, Las Cruces and everywhere around:

A beautiful blooming field of Golden Crownbeard (wild desert daisy) in the far east of El Paso adjacent to the Harmony School building right off Joe Battle. 📷: Alfred Olivas.

Salt Flats. 📷: Mestiza Flores.

Cardiac Hill Franklin Mountain. 📷: Mayra Clemente.

Mundys Gap Overlook. 📷: Rosy Cortinas.

Salt Flats. 📷: Teri Baker.

View from Transmountain west. 📷: Priscilla Ebarguen.

Fillmore Trail at Dripping Springs. 📷: Jesse Luna.

Mundys Gap, Franklin Mountains. 📷: Orlando Ramirez.

Rainbow over mission. 📷: Norma Varela-Perez.

