Submit nominees for El Paso Inc.’s 2020 Best of El Paso awards

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans can submit a nominee for the 2020 Best of El Paso awards that’s sponsored by the El Paso Inc.

The categories for the awards range from best restaurants to best gym to best news station.

According to officials, there will be only one round of voting and there will not be a nomination round this year. All votes are write-in only and voters will not see any lists of nominees.

You can vote for KTSM 9 News and our fitness partner TKFit by clicking here.

Those who wish to participate must register and only local registrations will qualify.

Voters must also participate in at least 25 categories for a ballot to qualify.

Officials said incomplete registrations (no phone, zip, etc.) will be disqualified.

Voters can change their vote until the ballot closes on July 31.

El Paso Inc. will disqualify any appearance of cheating and ballot stuffing.