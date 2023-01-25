EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A recent study from the site “Betsperts” reveals that Starbucks is the “favorite” fast-food restaurant in both Texas and New Mexico in addition to 22 other states.

McDonald’s came in second place, being named the favorite spot in a total of 22 states, while Chick-fil-A was the only other fast-food chain to win any states with a total of four.

The rankings were determined by online searches within a state for a particular fast-food location rather than by directly asking consumers which restaurant they believe is the best.

Additionally, only the 30 largest fast-food chains in the world were considered in the study, which means places such as Whataburger (80th overall) were ineligible for consideration despite the large presence they may have in a specific state or region.

The researchers noted that while some don’t consider Starbucks a traditional fast-food company, it qualified because it follows “fast-food wage laws.”

The team also looked at the most-searched-for restaurants in multiple countries across the world, with McDonald’s the overwhelming winner in almost every country.

However, that was not the case in Mexico, in which Little Caesars grabbed the top spot.

There was some other interesting information available in the study including the number of fast-food joints per 10,000 people in each state.

Both Texas and New Mexico have 4.3 fast-food restaurants per 10,000 residents, according to the survey, which is tied for 20th nationally alongside South Dakota and Virginia.