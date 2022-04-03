EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The County of El Paso partnered with the El Paso Community Foundation (EPCF) and commissioned two research centers to tackle the task of determining the extent of broadband access in the Borderland.

Both the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP)— the Hunt Institute for Global Competitiveness and the Mike Loya Center for Innovation and Commerce— will examine the current condition of broadband access and infrastructure in El Paso and present options for converting that network into cutting-edge technology that is widely accessible by all county residents.

On Monday April 4, El Paso County officials and members of the collaborative will release the study to the public at a news conference to be held in the Commissioners Court offices located at 500 East San Antonio, the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse.

KTSM will be there and will bring you the latest on this story during our Monday newscasts.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.