EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study shows that fatal accidents involving large trucks such as semis are relatively common in Texas compared to other states.

In fact, Texas ranks tenth on a list of all 50 states plus the District of Columbia in terms of the frequency of fatal crashes involving trucks.

The study, conducted by an injury law firm based in Kentucky, concluded that 11.4-percent of fatal vehicle crashes in 2020 in Texas involved a large truck.

The law firm’s data indicates that 622 large trucks were involved in fatal traffic accidents that year out of a total of 5,460 vehicles involved in all fatal accidents statewide.

The state with the highest-percentage of fatal accidents in which a truck was involved was Wyoming at 19-percent.

Washington, D.C. was the place in which deadly truck accidents were shown to be the least likely, as only 4-percent of their total fatal accidents involved a larger vehicle.

Michigan was second on that list with 4.7-percent of their fatal accidents on the road involving a truck.