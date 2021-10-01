Study: El Paso among top 20 best-paying cities for first responders

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — First responders are being challenged more than ever because of the COVID-19 pandemic and more extreme weather events, with extreme risks being part of the job description.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that first responders earn an annual wage of $60,292, which is about $4,000 more than the average wage across all occupations.

In El Paso, however, first responders earn an adjusted average annual wage of $62,379. According to a new report from Smartest Dollar, El Paso is 19th among midsize U.S. metros that are best-paying for first responders.

The analysis looked at the average annual wages for first responders in cities across the country that include EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, and police officers using data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics and Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Among these jobs, police officers earn the most, followed by firefighters, and then EMTs and paramedics.

The analysis reports that EMTs are often paid less for reasons that include departments being allocated a fraction of the funding that police and fire departments receive, and becoming a police officer or firefighter typically requires more training.

Below is a data summary that compares first responder earnings in El Paso to the national rate:

El Paso average National average Mean annual wage for first responders (adjusted): $62,379 Mean annual wage for first responders (adjusted): N/A Mean annual wage for first responders (actual): $54,706 Mean annual wage for first responders (actual): $60,292 Mean annual wage for all workers (actual): $41,750 Mean annual wage for all workers (actual): $56,310 Cost of living (compared to average): -12.3% Cost of living (compared to average): N/A U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics and Bureau of Economic Analysis

