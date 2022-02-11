EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, a national study places the Sun City among the top 10 in the country for couples to get married.

According to a recent study from the personal finance outlet WalletHub.com, for couples itching to tie the knot on the most romantic holiday of the year, El Paso might be one of their best options, not only because of the sunsets and mountain views, but also for its affordability

The study ranked El Paso number 6 in the nation and number 1 in the State of Texas for best places to get married based on several factors including cost, facilities and services, and activities and attractions.

The study compared 180 different cities in the United States. To learn more about the Wallet Hub study click here.

For this Valentine weekend the City of El Paso has various activities and attractions where couples can take an iconic wedding picture at or drop down to one knee and propose.

For those with a bit harsher take on the holiday, there’s one event at the zoo, custom made for them.

10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 12

Board Streetcar #1511 for FREE at the Convention Center stop at Santa Fe and Henry Trost in front of the Museum of Art

Music Devotees: Live Jazz Music on the El Paso Streetcar

5:30 AND 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 12

Board Streetcar #1511 for FREE at the Glory Road Transfer Center, 100 Glory Road

Animal Admirers: Wild at Heart at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens

El Paso Zoological Society Valentine Evening Event (tickets available here)

5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 12, at 4001 E. Paisano

Scorned Lovers: Quit Bugging Me at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Name a cockroach after an ex and watch staff feed it to a Zoo animal on the Zoo’s social media.

For more information on the various activities & attractions visit the City’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).

