DALLAS, Texas (KTSM) – It turns out that the Dallas Cowboys’ claim on the phrase “America’s Team” is actually supported by research.

The Cowboys are the most popular professional sports team in the United States, based on a recent study conducted by the site Sports Betting New York (SBNY).

Their team analyzed Google search data over the past 12 months for all 152 pro sports teams in each of the five major leagues in North America (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS).

They concluded that the Cowboys received the most searches on average each month. In fact, they were the most searched-for-team in seven different states, including Texas, of course. The other six states are Arkansas, Idaho, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, and Virginia.

The NFL was by far the most popular pro league, receiving the highest number of “hits” each month in 26 of the 50 states.

According to the study, 13 states searched for “MLB” the most while 10 states preferred to look for info related to the NBA. Only one state, Nevada, searched for the term “NHL” more than any other pro sports league.